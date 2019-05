- Clearwater police have arrested a man they said stole a wallet, then took off when the owner confronted him.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Lorenzo Butler on Wednesday for the theft that happened on April 1 inside the Walmart located off U.S. Highway 19 and Coachman Road.

According to investigators, Butler picked up the wallet that had been dropped by the victim inside the store, then refused to hand it over. The victim's fiancé recorded the confrontation on her cell phone as they followed Butler outside of the Walmart.

During the confrontation, police said Butler threatened the victim and his fiancé.

Detectives said Butler eventually threw the wallet down outside of the store, but not before grabbing all of the cash that had been inside.

Butler has been charged with strong arm robbery.