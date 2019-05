- Police in Clearwater asked motorists to avoid U.S. Highway 19 near Clearwater Mall earlier today due to debris in the road.

According to police, 11 vehicles suffered flat tires due to crash debris in the highway’s southbound lanes south of the mall.

“Motorists should avoid the area until the scene can be cleaned up and cleared,” police warned.

By 1:30 p.m., traffic was flowing again.

Continue reading below