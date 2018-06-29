Clearwater police search for 'Pepsi pushovers' after soda machine toppled over

- Clearwater police need help identifying at least three suspects accused of knocking over a soda machine.

The incident occurred near Mandalay Avenue on Clearwater Beach, causing $3,000 in damage, according to the Clearwater Police Department. Police shared surveillance images showing at least three people pushing the machine.

Clearwater police wrote, “These guys are real pushovers, literally. Pepsi pushovers,” and “That's not a prank; that's felony criminal mischief.”

Anyone with information on the identities and whereabouts of the suspects are asked to call the agency at 727-562-4242 or use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

