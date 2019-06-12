< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Drama during routine check proves importance of Coast Guard's pre-hurricane maintenance 12 2019 07:00PM By Dan Matics, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 12 2019 06:51PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 12 2019 07:00PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 07:23PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Dan\x20Matics\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412347923" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - We are 12 days into hurricane season and the Coast Guard is playing a crucial role in making sure Tampa Bay is ready.</p><p>Crews are checking all the signals in the channel to Port Tampa Bay, making sure they are working and can withstand the worst of a storm.</p><p>Fuel tankers lined up in the Gulf of Mexico to enter the channel after Hurricane Irma swept by. While an officer was checking a signal, the platform gave way and the reason for their work instantly came into focus.</p><p>“Man overboard, man overboard!” they all began to yell, scrambling to reel him back in.</p><p>Fortunately, he wasn’t hurt. The crew reacted as trained and he was pulled to safety in under 20 seconds. Teen dies after collapsing during conditioning drills at Tampa high school

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 12:56PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 05:36PM EDT

A teenager has died after collapsing during conditioning drills at Middleton High School on Tuesday.

Tampa police said 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters had been participating in the drills -- which included weightlifting, wind sprints and water breaks -- for 30 to 40 minutes when he collapsed on the football field around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Tampa Fire Rescue rushed the teen to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Tampa driver crashes, dies after losing control on rainy I-275

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 02:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 02:51PM EDT

Troopers are partly blaming weather for the death of a driver in downtown Tampa this afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the as-yet unnamed man was driving north along Interstate 275 around 1:45 p.m. Just north of the Dale Mabry Highway exit, he lost control in the rain and his Hyundai Genesis slammed into the median guardrail.

The driver was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Gunman dies days after allegedly shooting Pasco County deputy, officials say

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 12 2019 11:57AM EDT
Updated Jun 12 2019 12:04PM EDT

A Pasco County man accused of shooting a deputy has died following a shootout in a New Port Richey neighborhood, officials said Wednesday. The deputy who was shot remains in the hospital.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Terrance Peterson, Jr. passed away. On Saturday, deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident. That morning, deputies learned Peterson was shooting at his wife's Amazon Alexa smart speaker device, they said.

When deputies arrived, they said Peterson barricaded himself inside the home. After 45 minutes of trying to convince him to exit, they entered. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Teen dies after collapsing during conditioning drills at Tampa high school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A teenager has died after collapsing during conditioning drills at Middleton High School on Tuesday.</p><p>Tampa police said 14-year-old Hezekiah Walters had been participating in the drills -- which included weightlifting, wind sprints and water breaks -- for 30 to 40 minutes when he collapsed on the football field around 4 p.m. Tuesday.</p><p>Tampa Fire Rescue rushed the teen to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-driver-crashes-dies-after-losing-control-on-rainy-i-275" title="Tampa driver crashes, dies after losing control on rainy I-275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/832--12_1560365458296_7388281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/832--12_1560365458296_7388281_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/832--12_1560365458296_7388281_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/832--12_1560365458296_7388281_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/12/832--12_1560365458296_7388281_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FDOT traffic camera image" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa driver crashes, dies after losing control on rainy I-275</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:44PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 02:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Troopers are partly blaming weather for the death of a driver in downtown Tampa this afternoon.</p><p>According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the as-yet unnamed man was driving north along Interstate 275 around 1:45 p.m. Just north of the Dale Mabry Highway exit, he lost control in the rain and his Hyundai Genesis slammed into the median guardrail. </p><p>The driver was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died from his injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/gunman-dies-days-after-allegedly-shooting-pasco-county-deputy-officials-say" title="Gunman dies days after allegedly shooting Pasco County deputy, officials say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Man_shot_Pasco_deputy_during_standoff_in_0_7367348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Man_shot_Pasco_deputy_during_standoff_in_0_7367348_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Man_shot_Pasco_deputy_during_standoff_in_0_7367348_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Man_shot_Pasco_deputy_during_standoff_in_0_7367348_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/08/Man_shot_Pasco_deputy_during_standoff_in_0_7367348_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Gunman dies days after allegedly shooting Pasco County deputy, officials say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 11:57AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 12:04PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pasco County man accused of shooting a deputy has died following a shootout in a New Port Richey neighborhood, officials said Wednesday. The deputy who was shot remains in the hospital.</p><p>According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Terrance Peterson, Jr. passed away. On Saturday, deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident. That morning, deputies learned Peterson was shooting at his wife’s Amazon Alexa smart speaker device, they said.</p><p>When deputies arrived, they said Peterson barricaded himself inside the home. 