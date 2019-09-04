< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Coast Guard rescues continue in Bahamas as resources pour into Clearwater <div class="asset-content">
<div class="journal-content-article"> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="427368539" data-article-version="1.0">Coast Guard rescues continue in Bahamas as resources pour into Clearwater</h1> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <figure class="story-media"> <div class="more-videos">
<ul>
<li>
<a href="javascript:void(0)" class="active" data-playlist-idx="0" data-playlist-id="427362210" data-video-posted-date="Sep 04 2019 05:43PM EDT">
<h5>Coast Guard mounts 24/7 rescue effort</h5>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="javascript:void(0)" class="" data-playlist-idx="1" data-playlist-id="427369477" data-video-posted-date="Sep 04 2019 06:19PM EDT">
<h5>Coast Guard crew rescues injured Bahamas residents</h5>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</div>  04 2019 05:43PM 04 2019 06:19PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/coast-guard-rescues-continue-in-bahamas-as-resources-pour-into-clearwater">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-427368539"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:43PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:59PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h06m21s482_1567635036075_7638495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427368539-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-09-04-18h06m21s482_1567635036075.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h06m07s578_1567635035397_7638494_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427368539-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-09-04-18h06m07s578_1567635035397.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h05m56s491_1567635031946_7638493_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427368539-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-09-04-18h05m56s491_1567635031946.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h05m13s618_1567635027907_7638490_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427368539-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-09-04-18h05m13s618_1567635027907.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h05m32s270_1567635031791_7638492_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427368539-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-09-04-18h05m32s270_1567635031791.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h05m26s340_1567635027975_7638491_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427368539-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="still-2019-09-04-18h05m26s340_1567635027975.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Coast_Guard_mounts_24_7_rescue_effort_10_7638274_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-427368539-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Coast_Guard_mounts_24_7_rescue_effort_10_20190904214319"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-427368539-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h06m21s482_1567635036075_7638495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="USCG image" title="still-2019-09-04-18h06m21s482_1567635036075.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="USCG" data-wsc-lang="en_US">USCG</span> image</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h06m07s578_1567635035397_7638494_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="USCG image" title="still-2019-09-04-18h06m07s578_1567635035397.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="USCG" data-wsc-lang="en_US">USCG</span> image</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h05m56s491_1567635031946_7638493_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="USCG image" title="still-2019-09-04-18h05m56s491_1567635031946.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="USCG" data-wsc-lang="en_US">USCG</span> image</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h05m13s618_1567635027907_7638490_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="USCG image" title="still-2019-09-04-18h05m13s618_1567635027907.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="USCG" data-wsc-lang="en_US">USCG</span> image</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/still-2019-09-04-18h05m32s270_1567635031791_7638492_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="USCG image" title="still-2019-09-04-18h05m32s270_1567635031791.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p><span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="USCG" data-wsc-lang="en_US">USCG</span> image</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img <aside id='related-headlines427368539' class="mod-inline headlines-related">
<h4>Related Headlines</h4>
<ul class="list thumbs">
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/clearwater-based-coast-guard-crews-already-saving-lives">
<span>Coast Guard crews already saving lives</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/clearwater-us-coast-guard-crews-medevac-19-from-marsh-harbor-to-nassau-bahamas">
<span>USCG crew flies 19 from Marsh Harbor, Bahamas</span>
</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="/news/local-news/air-station-clearwater-sending-rescue-teams-to-the-bahamas">
<span>Coast Guard crews already heading for Bahamas</span>
</a>
</li>
</ul>
</aside> href="/news/local-news/clearwater-based-coast-guard-crews-already-saving-lives"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/5717072_1567545017198_7635243_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Coast Guard crews already saving lives</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/clearwater-us-coast-guard-crews-medevac-19-from-marsh-harbor-to-nassau-bahamas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/dvids%20us%20coast%20guard%20sept%202%20marsh%20harbour%20bahamas_1567477392942.jpg_7633410_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>USCG crew flies 19 from Marsh Harbor, Bahamas</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/air-station-clearwater-sending-rescue-teams-to-the-bahamas"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/02/5715732_1567447660191_7631351_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-picture"></i> </figure> <span>Coast Guard crews already heading for Bahamas</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>CLEARWATER, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Coast Guard aircrews from Clearwater are helping rescue dozens of people from flooded homes in the Bahamas.</p><p>“It’s heart-wrenching,” said Captain Joe McGilley, commanding officer at the air station.</p><p>Coast Guard video shows flight crews carrying injured people in their arms to a hospital in Nassau. At least four choppers from Clearwater were pre-positioned at a Navy base on Andros Island prior to Dorian’s arrival and were among the first rescuers in to flooded areas like Marsh Harbor. </p><p>“People want to come and help but we urge them not to unless they’re authorized,” said McGilley. He says volunteer rescuers mean well but can take up valuable resources and endanger others.</p><p>Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection also deployed with helicopters.</p> <div id='continue-text-427368539' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-427368539' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427368539' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-427368539', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '427368539'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“They are helping with search and rescue, security, and emergency medical care, “ said Radames Torres of U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Tampa.</p><p>Help is coming from all parts of the U.S. A Coast Guard search-and-rescue aircraft from Sacramento, California arrived in Clearwater, as well as Coast Guard rescue swimmers from Michigan.</p><p>The Coast Guard went on alert eight days ago when Dorian threatened Puerto Rico and their response to the storm continues with more hard <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/20190904%20Sarasota%20carjacking%2010%20cold_WTVT6ed7_186.mp4.00_00_17_26.Still002_1567652465000.jpg_7639718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/20190904%20Sarasota%20carjacking%2010%20cold_WTVT6ed7_186.mp4.00_00_17_26.Still002_1567652465000.jpg_7639718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/20190904%20Sarasota%20carjacking%2010%20cold_WTVT6ed7_186.mp4.00_00_17_26.Still002_1567652465000.jpg_7639718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/20190904%20Sarasota%20carjacking%2010%20cold_WTVT6ed7_186.mp4.00_00_17_26.Still002_1567652465000.jpg_7639718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/20190904%20Sarasota%20carjacking%2010%20cold_WTVT6ed7_186.mp4.00_00_17_26.Still002_1567652465000.jpg_7639718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Sarasota police officer ended a suspected carjacker&rsquo;s joy ride Wednesday after a woman was forced from her car a day earlier." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suspect captured day after carjacking woman in Sarasota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 11:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Sarasota police officer ended a suspected carjacker’s joy ride Wednesday after a woman was forced from her car a day earlier.</p><p>According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking to her car in the parking lot near the movie theater of the Parkway Collection strip mall around 6:45 p.m. when a man pushed her inside and forced her to drive him.</p><p>After leaving the shopping area at University Parkway and Lockwood Ridge Road, deputies said the woman was soon forced from her car on Desoto Road and kept ongoing.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/suncoast-animal-league-deploys-team-to-bahamas" title="Suncoast Animal League deploys team to Bahamas" data-articleId="427356516" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Rescue_groups_work_to_save_animals_in_Ba_0_7638306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Rescue_groups_work_to_save_animals_in_Ba_0_7638306_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Rescue_groups_work_to_save_animals_in_Ba_0_7638306_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Rescue_groups_work_to_save_animals_in_Ba_0_7638306_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Rescue_groups_work_to_save_animals_in_Ba_0_7638306_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ANIMAL SHELTERS IN FLORIDA ARE GETTING READY FOR AN INFLUX OF STRANDED AND STRAY PETS FROM THE BAHAMAS. SUNCOAST ANIMAL LEAGUE IS ONE OF THEM..." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Suncoast Animal League deploys team to Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:17PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 06:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Animal rescue groups throughout Florida are preparing for an influx of stranded and stray animals from the Bahamas, with the first round of pets expected as early as this weekend.</p><p>The Suncoast Animal League is among the local shelters ready to take in dogs and cats. Executive Director Rick Chaboudy said the organization prepared for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts by placing the previous group of animals into foster homes, freeing up dozens of crates and cages.</p><p>Chaboudy said this might end up being one of the biggest rescue efforts to date.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-moves-to-make-parks-accessible-for-all" title="Tampa moves to make parks accessible for all" data-articleId="427369619" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Tampa_moves_to_make_parks_accessible_0_7638628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Tampa_moves_to_make_parks_accessible_0_7638628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Tampa_moves_to_make_parks_accessible_0_7638628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Tampa_moves_to_make_parks_accessible_0_7638628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/Tampa_moves_to_make_parks_accessible_0_7638628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A playground is a place where a kid's imagination can run wild. <section class="mod-wrapper mod-infinite-grid hide-for-large-up">
<header class="mod-header"><h3>Featured Videos</h3></header> Forever."</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/lawmakers-push-to-pass-jordan-s-law-reform-florida-s-child-welfare-system"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/02/01/jordan%20belliveau_1549049706357.jpg_6706753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="jordan belliveau_1549049706357.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lawmakers join petition to pass Jordan's Law, reform Florida's child welfare system</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/suspect-captured-day-after-carjacking-woman-in-sarasota"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/04/20190904%20Sarasota%20carjacking%2010%20cold_WTVT6ed7_186.mp4.00_00_13_05.Still001_1567652464965.jpg_7639717_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="20190904 Sarasota carjacking 10 cold_WTVT6ed7_186.mp4.00_00_13_05.Still001_1567652464965.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect captured day after carjacking woman in Sarasota</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/act-of-kindness-florida-man-buys-more-than-100-generators-to-send-to-bahamas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/04/generators_1567646214642_7639416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A man was seen purchasing over 100 generators and food at a local Costco in Florida to send to the Bahamas. (Photo by Alec Sprague)" title="generators_1567646214642-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Act of kindness: Florida man buys more than 100 generators to send to Bahamas</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container 