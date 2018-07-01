Congressman Bilirakis' son arrested for disorderly intoxication

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 01 2018 11:55AM EDT

ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - The son of Congressman Gus Bilirakis was arrested by St. Petersburg police early Saturday morning.

Michael Bilirakis was charged with disorderly intoxication following a disturance at MacDinton's Irish Pub on 1st Avenue North.

An arrest report says the 25-year-old was yelling at security as he was being escorted out of the bar, and shouted profanities at police officers who responded. 

Records show he has bonded out of the Pinellas County jail. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Congressman Bilirakis' son arrested for disorderly intoxication
  • Residents hope to prevent development on Tides Golf Course
  • Accused Craigslist killer's lawyer says prosecution hiding evidence
  • BBQ restaurant-turned-church serves physical, spiritual food to homeless
  • CBD dispensary opens in Ybor City
  • Puerto Rican evacuees get FEMA extension
  • Former deputy arrested for sexual battery
  • Horse recovering following alligator attack
  • Controversial beach law officially in effect
  • Bahamas boat explosion leaves 1 tourist dead, several injured