Conservationists warn Fourth of July beachgoers not to disturb sea turtle nests fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Conservationists warn Fourth of July beachgoers not to disturb sea turtle nests&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/conservationists-warn-fourth-of-july-beachgoers-not-to-disturb-sea-turtle-nests" data-title="Conservationists warn Fourth of July beachgoers not to disturb sea turtle nests" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/conservationists-warn-fourth-of-july-beachgoers-not-to-disturb-sea-turtle-nests" addthis:title="Conservationists warn Fourth of July beachgoers not to disturb sea turtle nests"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415210018.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415210018");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415210018-348947163"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415210018-348947163" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2018/07/25/Green_sea_turtle_hatchlings_eager_to_hea_0_5845260_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By Matthew McClellan, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 28 2019 05:33AM EDT
Updated Jun 28 2019 05:34AM EDT 2019 05:34AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-415210018").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-415210018").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-415210018" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - As the Fourth of July holiday approaches, biologists with Mote Marine Labaratory and Aquarium in Sarasota are urging coastal residents and visitors not to go near sea turtles, their young, or their nests.</p><p>The warning comes during the middle of the species' nesting season, which runs from roughly May 1 through the end of October. It also follows the June 25 discovery of a dead sea turtle with a spear shaft through its head in Biscayne National Park near Miami. </p><p>Sarasota County boasts the highest density of loggerhead nests on the Gulf Coast of Florida, but the species is endangered, which makes tracking the turtles' yearly nesting numbers essential. </p><p>According to a Mote spokesperson, light from waterfront properties on nesting beaches can disorient female turtles and their young, which come out at night and use dim natural light to find the sea. The laboratory said beach furniture, trash and other obstacles can also cause problems for sea turtles and their young. </p><p>In a news release from the nonprofit, Mote reminded visitors that sea turtles, along with their eggs and nest marking materials, are protected under federal law and that you can be penalized for any harassment or interference with a sea turtle, living or dead. </p> <div id='continue-text-415210018' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415210018' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415210018' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415210018', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415210018'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Here are a few tips for your next trip to the beach:</p><p><u><strong>Do</strong></u><br>- If you encounter a nesting turtle or hatchlings, remain quiet and observe from a distance. <br>- Shield or turn off outdoor lights that are visible on the beach from May through October. <br>- Close drapes after dark and put beach furniture far back from the water. <br>- Fill in holes that may entrap hatchlings on their way to the water. <br>- Bring beach furniture in at night. Nesting females can get stuck under beach furniture. <br>- Follow Coast Guard-approved safe boating guidelines and use vigilance to avoid striking sea turtles and other large marine life. <br>- Be sure to stow trash and line when under way. Marine debris that accidentally blows overboard or out of a truck can become ingested by or entangled around marine life. <br>- Wear polarized sunglasses to better see marine life in your path.</p><p><u><strong>Do not</strong></u><br>- Approach nesting turtles or hatchlings, make noise, or shine lights at turtles. Hatchlings heading towards the ocean should be left alone. <br>- Use flashlights or fishing lamps on the beach. <br>- Encourage a turtle to move while nesting or pick up hatchlings that have emerged and are heading for the water. <br>- Use fireworks on the beach. </p><p>Mote said if visitors suspect that someone is tampering with a sea turtle nest, harassing a sea turtle or is keeping of a sea turtle or any of its parts, they should call the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission at 888-404-3922, as well as their local law enforcement agency.</p><p>If someone finds sea turtle hatchlings that are not on the beach or are headed away from the ocean within Manatee and Sarasota counties, they can call Mote's Sea Turtle Conservation and Research Program for instructions at 941-388-4331.</p><p>"Do not put hatchlings in water or take them into air conditioning," the release warned. </p><p>If someone sees a sick, injured or stranded sea turtle in Sarasota or Manatee county waters, they can contact Mote Marine Laboratory's Stranding Investigations Program at 941-988-0212. More Local News Stories src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver food to homebound seniors in Pinellas County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local nonprofit is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes.</p><p>Neighborly said they've seen a substantial decline in volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program in Pinellas County as snowbirds have left Florida to go back up north during the summer months.</p><p>"Their absence is leaving a gap in meal delivery that could result in isolated, homebound seniors not receiving a meal," the organization wrote.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fever-of-rays-spotted-off-the-coast-of-anna-maria-island" title="Fever of rays spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island" data-articleId="415120828" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fever_of_rays_off_the_coast_of_Anna_Mari_4_7451738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fever_of_rays_off_the_coast_of_Anna_Mari_4_7451738_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fever_of_rays_off_the_coast_of_Anna_Mari_4_7451738_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fever_of_rays_off_the_coast_of_Anna_Mari_4_7451738_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Fever_of_rays_off_the_coast_of_Anna_Mari_4_7451738_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Suzannah Pontious said the huge group of rays was about a half a mile from the coast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fever of rays spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:13PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A fever of rays was spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island this week.</p><p>Suzannah Pontious said the huge group of rays was about a half a mile from the coast on Wednesday.</p><p>She said there were multiple groups of rays right off the beach and it was awesome to see in person. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-man-arrested-on-animal-cruelty-charges-after-dog-dies-from-overheating" title="Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating" data-articleId="415023473" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tampa man was arrested and charged for leaving his three dogs in extreme heat, and one of them died from heat stroke." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan & Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tampa man was arrested and charged for leaving his three dogs in extreme heat, and one of them died from heat stroke.</p><p>Hillsborough County Animal Control workers responded to the house in the 2600 block of 8th Avenue in Tampa last week and immediately knew the dogs’ lives were in danger. It was already midday Friday, and the crates holding the dogs were in the triple digits.</p><p>Workers said the dog that died was in a crate outside and likely died just hours before because it was in direct sunlight with no water. More Stories 