Construction sites, billboards, e-scooters being secured for Dorian
By Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 30 2019 06:28PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 30 2019 06:18PM EDT
Updated Aug 30 2019 08:45PM EDT b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"Aaron\x20Mesmer\x2c\x20FOX\x2013\x20News\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-426426208" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Construction crews throughout the Bay Area have been securing their work zones as they prepare for the potential arrival of Hurricane Dorian.</p><p>Hillsborough County Code Enforcement officers spent Friday traveling through the county, looking for construction sites that need attention.</p><p>"We're looking at construction sites, we're looking at storage areas where there are things that could potentially become some type of wind-borne projectile," said Jon-Paul Lavandeira, Executive Manager of the county's code enforcement. "What we're trying to do is getting with the owners and the responsible parties and, number one, informing them that they cannot have that and, number two, ensuring that they have a plan to take care of it so it does not become a community threat."</p><p>In downtown Tampa, crews are taking similar precautions.</p><p>"They're either removing construction materials or securing it to the site so it doesn't become a missile hazard, also any open excavations they're either filling them or securing those as well," said Mike Chucran, Tampa's Contract Administration Director.</p> <div id='continue-text-426426208' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-426426208' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426426208' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-426426208', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '426426208'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Operators of tower cranes across the state are being urged to put their machines in "weather vane" mode so they rotate in the wind.</p><p>The Florida Department of Transportation began taking action this week. In a statement to FOX 13, a spokesperson said:</p><p>"[FDOT] has suspended all interstate lane closures in the Tampa Bay area due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Dorian. When a hurricane is approaching, FDOT directs all road and bridge contractors to temporarily suspend all operations on construction projects.</p><p>"Contractors on all construction projects are securing work sites, clearing traffic control devices that are not actively being used to direct traffic, and checking drainage systems. All available lanes will remain open on the interstate system in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties."</p><p>One electric scooter company is collecting its devices ahead of the storm. Others will have to follow suit if a Hurricane Watch is issued for Tampa.</p><p>Clearchannel Outdoor has also taken at least 60 billboards to prevent the vinyl wraps from tearing apart in the wind.</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/document_dev/2019/05/14/2019_List_7258566_ver1.0.pdf" target="_blank">Download our Hurricane Prep Shopping List here</a>.</strong></p><p><strong>Hurricane Dorian preparations by county:</strong></p><p>- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-citrus-county"">Citrus County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-desoto-county">DeSoto County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hardee-county">Hardee County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hernando-county">Hernando County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-highlands-county">Highlands County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-hillsborough-county">Hillsborough County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-manatee-county">Manatee County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-pasco-county">Pasco County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-pinellas-county">Pinellas County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-polk-county">Polk County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-sarasota-county">Sarasota County</a><br />- <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/weather/tropics/dorian-emergency-information-sumter-county">Sumter County</a></p><table border="0" cellpadding="2" 