Convicted Tampa cop killer files appeal, citing 'ineffective' counsel Jul 16 2019 06:13PM By Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 16 2019 05:46PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 16 2019 06:13PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:15PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - The double murder of two police officers remains a dark chapter in Tampa's history. The killer, Dontae Morris, now says he wants a do-over.

Morris gunned down officers Dave Curtis and Jeffery Kocab during a traffic stop, and then ran them over as he fled.

Morris was convicted of the murders and sentenced to death, but recently filed an appeal, claiming his attorney, Byron Hileman was "ineffective" and didn't follow through on challenging evidence and witnesses on the stand.

Defense attorney Anthony Rickman, who reviewed the motion for FOX 13 News, said, "what he's saying is his attorney made mistakes throughout the course of the case, whether it be in the guilt phase or penalty phase."

Hileman and his co-counsel will have to answer questions under oath next month.

However, in court Tuesday morning, the attorney handling Morris' appeal told the judge Hileman has medical issues and won't make it to the hearing next month, but could be available in October.

Rickman says once the judge hears all the evidence she will decide whether Morris deserves a new trial, but the odds of that happening are not good.

"The likelihood of success on this case is not high. Polk County commissioners approve $200,000 settlement in 2018 deadly fire

By Mariah Harrison, Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 16 2019 10:18AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 06:15PM EDT

Eight months after Loretta Pickard, 76, died in a house fire, Polk County Commissioners voted to offer her family a $200,000 settlement. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/_200_000_settlement_in_fatal_Polk_fire_9_7527162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/_200_000_settlement_in_fatal_Polk_fire_9_7527162_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/_200_000_settlement_in_fatal_Polk_fire_9_7527162_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/_200_000_settlement_in_fatal_Polk_fire_9_7527162_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/16/_200_000_settlement_in_fatal_Polk_fire_9_7527162_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Eight months after Loretta Pickard, 76, died in a house fire, Polk County Commissioners voted to offer her family a $200,000 settlement. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Polk County The vote was unanimous Tuesday morning. The family says they will accept it.

"I'm very happy that it was approved so quickly," said Pickard's niece Amber Addison. 15-year-old driving stolen car crashes into St. Pete officer's patrol car, officials say

By Kellie Cowan, Josh Cascio, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 16 2019 05:41AM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 05:53PM EDT

A police officer in St. Petersburg is recovering after a driver, traveling in a stolen car, collided into his vehicle.

Police said the crash occurred Monday when a sergeant with the St. Petersburg Police Department was heading west on 18th Avenue South. At one point, stolen blue Toyota Camry was speeding northbound on 7th Street South, and ran a stop sign, investigators said.

The vehicles crashed at the intersection and three people from inside the Camry, along with the sergeant, were taken to a nearby hospital. All injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

Man shot in east Tampa

By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 16 2019 02:55PM EDT
Updated Jul 16 2019 04:50PM EDT

A man was hospitalized after being shot in east Tampa this afternoon.

Police are on the scene along Cord Street, but they say they have no information on a suspect yet. They add that the shooting does not appear to be random.

The extent of the man's injuries was not immediately available. 