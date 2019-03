- They say love is the sweetest thing.

Every year, Peter and Martee Capilli add an extra dose of that sweetness by attending the Florida Strawberry Festival. It's been their tradition ever since they made a last-minute decision to spend their honeymoon there in 1994.

"We were kind of stuck not being able to go on a legitimate honeymoon," Martee said. "I noticed in the newspaper one day there was an advertisement for the Stawberry Festival. And my first question was, 'Where's Plant City?' That resulted in us deciding to sneak off one Saturday to the festival."

She said it was like magic.

"We were like two kids in a china cabinet down here," Martee said.

"We just loved it, so every year we came down to celebrate our anniversary because it fell within our anniversary date," Peter added.

But this year will be bittersweet. Peter was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December, and has been undergoing chemotherapy for the last few months.

"We didn’t think we’d be able to keep the tradition because I’d be too sick," Peter said.

But cancer wasn't going to keep this couple from celebrating their 25th anniversary.

“We talked to the oncologist, and I asked for a week off, and they said sure," Peter said. "I took a week off and ate everything in the house I could eat to build up my strength, and here we are!”

And they couldn’t leave without their annual strawberry magnet, a staple in their tradition since 1994.

“Our refrigerator is covered in strawberry magnets," Martee said. "Other than that, I think there’s a picture of our dog on the refrigerator and that’s it!”