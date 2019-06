Photo credit: Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium Photo credit: Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium

- A baby ray was born at a touch tank inside Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Aquarium officials said the pup was born Wednesday morning. Inside the touch pool, there is also an Atlantic stingray and a yellow stingray.

The ray pup will be moved to a behind-the-scenes area and will be monitored by staff members at the aquarium before rejoining its fellow rays inside the Ray Tray touch pool.

Cownose rays are described as pelagic, or open-water creatures. They can be found along the east coast of the United States, in the Gulf of Mexico, and in the Atlantic Ocean. Gestation periods for cownose rays can take up to one year.

As soon as pups are born, they can swim and feed on their own, according to Mote Marine.



