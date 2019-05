- The northbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge were blocked by a crash on the south side of the span earlier, but traffic is flowing again.

The view from FDOT cameras showed several vehicles stopped just south of the hump, with debris in the road. Several motorists appeared to be out of their vehicles.

There was no immediate word on the cause or any injuries.

All lanes had reopened by 2 p.m.

