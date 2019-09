- A multi-vehicle crash caused delays along Interstate 4 on Friday afternoon.

The scene of the crash was just before the Forbes Road exit in the Plant City area. That's the Dinosaur World exit.

The view from FDOT cameras showed at least three damaged cars at the scene. Traffic appeared to be slowly getting by on the highway shoulder, but backups extended back to Interstate 75.

The scene was cleared by 3 p.m. and traffic was again flowing.

There were no immediate details on injuries.

