- Several crashes along Interstate 4 are slowing traffic during this evening's commute.

Westbound traffic is down to one lane in the Plant City area due to what appears to be multiple crashes. The view from FDOT cameras showed a truck off the road on its side along with other vehicles stopped near the Branch Forbes Road exit.

Crews had blocked off two of the three lanes at that location.

Troopers said they were responding to reports of multiple crashes in the area.

A heavy rain storm had just moved through eastern Hillsborough County, but it was not immediatley clear if weather was a factor in the crashes.

