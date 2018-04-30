Crashes slow Tampa-bound traffic on game night

- A pair of accidents, along with a Tampa Bay Lightning game, is making the Monday evening commute a slow one.

Two accidents along the eastbound Courtney Campbell Causeway is slowing traffic headed towards Tampa. One crash is at the hump and the second is near the boat ramp.

The view from SkyFOX showed the resulting backup extended several miles back into Clearwater.

Elsewhere, traffic on the the Howard Frankland and Gandy bridges was also heavy, partially due to the causeway crash spillover effect, but also because of the Lightning game.

The Bolts are scheduled to play Game 2 of the playoff series against Boston tonight at Amalie Arena in downtown Tampa.