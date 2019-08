- Authorities performing a countywide check of gas stations pumps in Pasco County discovered nine credit card skimmers at different locations.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said their Economic Crimes Unit worked with inspectors from the Department of Agriculture to check 147 gas stations throughout the county.

Investigators found nine skimmers at nine different gas stations in New Port Richey, Zephyrhills and Land O' Lakes:

• 7-Eleven #17223: 6001 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey, Pump #3

• Citgo: 9039 Ridge Road, New Port Richey, Pump #3

• 7-Eleven: 38544 5th Avenue, Zephyrhills, Pump #2

• BP: 4109 Land O' Lakes Boulevard, Land O' Lakes, Pump #5

• 7-Eleven: 13440 SR 54, New Port Richey, Pump #1

• 7-Eleven: 9036 Little Road, New Port Richey, Pump #16

• 7-Eleven: 6315 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, Pump #12

• 7-Eleven: 4540 Rowan Road, New Port Richey, Pump #12

• 7-Eleven: 7320 SR 54, New Port Richey, Pump #12

If you believe your information may have been compromised, the sheriff's office says you should contact your credit card company to notify them of the potential data breach.

Continue reading below

Those who see suspicious charges on their bank statements are urged to notify the Pasco Sheriff's Office.