<div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <article> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="411158472" data-article-version="1.0">Curtis Hixon Park to get a towering new downtown neighbor</h1> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Curtis Hixon Park to get a towering new downtown neighbor&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/curtis-hixon-park-to-get-a-towering-new-downtown-neighbor" data-title="Curtis Hixon Park to get a towering new downtown neighbor" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/curtis-hixon-park-to-get-a-towering-new-downtown-neighbor" addthis:title="Curtis Hixon Park to get a towering new downtown neighbor"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-411158472.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-411158472");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-411158472-411158445"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Arris Tampa" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Courtesy: Arris Tampa</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-411158472-411158445" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy: Arris Tampa" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Courtesy: Arris Tampa</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/curtis-hixon-park-to-get-a-towering-new-downtown-neighbor">FOX 13 News staff </a> </div>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 11:14AM EDT</span></p> (FOX 13)</strong> - A new 34-story building is coming to downtown Tampa, and it will bring a change to the city's skyline.</p><p>The building, called Arris Tampa, will be built at the corner of Ashley Drive and Twiggs Street, across from Curtis Hixon Park. b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]);c("#taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"><div></div> <script>window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]){window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"thumbnails-g",container:"taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1_0_"+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],placement:"MIDARTICLE - "+scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"],target_type:"mix"})};</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1">false</div> </div> <script>(function(e,a){var d=e("#story411158472 .story-content"),b="taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1",f=fox.utils.getParagraph(d,3),c=e("<div>",{id:b}).addClass("mod-inline-taboola").prepend('<div class="continue-text">Continue reading </article> More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nineteen months after a mother and her one-year-old baby girl were struck and killed on Bayshore Boulevard, the two young men accused in the crash have been given a trial date: December 2, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trial date set for deadly Bayshore racing case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nineteen months after a mother and her one-year-old baby girl were struck and killed on Bayshore Boulevard, the two young men accused in the crash have been given a trial date: December 2, 2019.</p><p>In court Wednesday, the prosecutor and defense attorneys for each of the defendants hammered out all the details leading up to the two-week trial.</p><p>They will be tried together with dozens of witnesses expected to testify, explains Defense attorney John Fitzgibbons.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sarasota-woman-turns-life-around-thanks-to-jail-sentence" title="Sarasota woman turns life around thanks to jail sentence" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_inmate_shares_how_she_turned_life_0_7357643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_inmate_shares_how_she_turned_life_0_7357643_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_inmate_shares_how_she_turned_life_0_7357643_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_inmate_shares_how_she_turned_life_0_7357643_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Former_inmate_shares_how_she_turned_life_0_7357643_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The former inmate shared her experience and determination to turn her life around while she was in the Sarasota County Jail. A year ago, Kristen Mitchell was booked in. A year later, she says she’s a new woman thanks to the opportunities and guidan" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota woman turns life around thanks to jail sentence</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>They say life is what you make of it and a Sarasota woman says she’s living proof.</p><p>The former inmate shared her experience and determination to turn her life around while she was in the Sarasota County Jail.</p><p>A year ago, Kristen Mitchell was booked in. A year later, she says she’s a new woman thanks to the opportunities and guidance from an unlikely place.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/two-killed-in-overnight-lakeland-crash" title="Police: Driver fled traffic stop before double-fatal crash" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/still-2019-06-05-08h37m13s493_1559738341895_7353893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/still-2019-06-05-08h37m13s493_1559738341895_7353893_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/still-2019-06-05-08h37m13s493_1559738341895_7353893_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/still-2019-06-05-08h37m13s493_1559738341895_7353893_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/still-2019-06-05-08h37m13s493_1559738341895_7353893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Driver fled traffic stop before double-fatal crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 08:39AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 06 2019 05:46AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Lakeland Police Department says the driver who caused a double-fatal crash fled a traffic stop moments prior. Officials say Cleon Truedell sped away and crashed into another vehicle. Both drivers were killed.</p><p>The accident happened early Wednesday morning around 12:40 A.M. at the intersection of East Memorial Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive. Officer Jim Simon says he saw a tan, 2000 Cadillac sedan commit a traffic violation near the Lakeshore Neighborhood. While Officer Simon was attempting to get the tag number of the Cadillac, police say Truedell sped away for unknown reasons. The officer wasn't able to catch up to the car before it ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.</p><p>Police say Truedell crashed into the front passenger side of a blue, 2017 Mitsubishi sedan forcing it into a utility pole. The driver, identified as Linel Marie Vega-Ortiz, was prounounced dead on scene. Truedell ended up hitting a utility pole guide wire and a cross-walk sign before rolling over. Featured Videos href="/news/local-news/kids-suffer-with-bulldozer-parenting-psychology-professor-says"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Bulldozer_parenting_can_be_detrimental_f_2_7359710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bulldozer_parenting_can_be_detrimental_f_2_20190606153140"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Kids suffer with 'bulldozer' parenting, psychology professor says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/art-helps-wounded-marine-continue-healing"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/still-2019-06-06-11h18m32s378_1559834639721_7359607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-06-06-11h18m32s378_1559834639721.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Art helps wounded Marine continue healing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/lakeland-martial-arts-training-center-teaches-students-how-to-protect-themselves"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Martial_arts_training_in_Lakeland_0_7358891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Martial_arts_training_in_Lakeland_0_20190606133303"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lakeland martial arts training center teaches students how to protect themselves</h3> </a> </li> <li <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Bulldozer_parenting_can_be_detrimental_f_2_7359710_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Bulldozer_parenting_can_be_detrimental_f_2_7359710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Bulldozer_parenting_can_be_detrimental_f_2_7359710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Bulldozer_parenting_can_be_detrimental_f_2_7359710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Kids suffer with 'bulldozer' parenting, psychology professor says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/good-stuff/art-helps-wounded-marine-continue-healing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/still-2019-06-06-11h18m32s378_1559834639721_7359607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/still-2019-06-06-11h18m32s378_1559834639721_7359607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/still-2019-06-06-11h18m32s378_1559834639721_7359607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/still-2019-06-06-11h18m32s378_1559834639721_7359607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/still-2019-06-06-11h18m32s378_1559834639721_7359607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Art helps wounded Marine continue healing</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/curtis-hixon-park-to-get-a-towering-new-downtown-neighbor" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/arris%20tampa%20curtis%20hixon%20park_1559834052517.jpg_7359603_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Arris&#x20;Tampa" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Curtis Hixon Park to get a towering new downtown neighbor</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/lakeland-martial-arts-training-center-teaches-students-how-to-protect-themselves" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Martial_arts_training_in_Lakeland_0_7358891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Martial_arts_training_in_Lakeland_0_7358891_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Martial_arts_training_in_Lakeland_0_7358891_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Martial_arts_training_in_Lakeland_0_7358891_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/06/Martial_arts_training_in_Lakeland_0_7358891_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lakeland martial arts training center teaches students how to protect themselves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/accident-at-west-point-training-site" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/06/06/FOX5NY_WestPoint1_060619_1559829818586_7359187_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> Sponsored Stories: 