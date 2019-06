- A new 34-story building is coming to downtown Tampa, and it will bring a change to the city's skyline.

The building, called Arris Tampa, will be built at the corner of Ashley Drive and Twiggs Street, across from Curtis Hixon Park. It will take over a space currently used as a surface parking lot.

The developer said the tower will be "a beautiful architectural statement that adds to the downtown skyline."

The building will house 80 residences, which will be priced from $600,000 to over $2 million.

