Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer By Gloria Gomez (FOX 13)
Posted Jul 09 2019 06:12PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 09 2019 06:10PM EDT
Updated Jul 09 2019 06:37PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-417138824").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-417138824").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-417138824" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417138824-417138224"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417138824-417138224" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417138824" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines417138824' class="mod-inline Related Headlines
Parents fight for custody of Noah (FOX 13)</strong> - Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland walked into family court in Hillsborough County Tuesday with a burst of confidence believing they are one-step closer to getting their son back.</p><p>They lost custody back in April, after Noah was diagnosed with cancer.</p><p>Noah went through two rounds of chemotherapy but then his parents skipped his next treatment and took their son to Kentucky.</p><p>They objected to chemo and wanted to try natural remedies for Noah.<br /> <br />But the Hillsborough Sheriff's Office tracked the family down and brought them back to Tampa.</p><p>Noah was taken away from his parents and temporary custody was given to his maternal grandmother.<br />Soon Noah’s cancer treatment became a legal battle playing out in public.</p> <div id='continue-text-417138824' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417138824' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417138824' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417138824', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417138824'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>A judge ruled Noah would get chemo in conjunction with holistic remedies but months later, Taylor Bland says that hasn't happened.</p><p>Days ago, she wrote in her blog, Noah labs were so poor doctors stopped chemo treatment for a week. The road ranger had minor injuries." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Road ranger's truck hit by motorist who failed to move over</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton (FOX 13) </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Master Sgt. Mary Godino knows just how dangerous the job of a road ranger can be.</p><p>"They're more vulnerable than the rest of us," Godino said.</p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant witnessed it first-hand Monday night, when a driver struck a road ranger truck along I-4.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/downtown-sarasota-to-add-parking-meters-to-busiest-locations" title="Downtown Sarasota adds parking meters to busiest locations" data-articleId="417118268" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="About 90% of parking in Downtown Sarasota will remain free. You will find meters at the busiest locations like Main Street and the Judicial District. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Downtown Sarasota adds parking meters to busiest locations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kim Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Driving down Main Street in Sarasota can have its frustrating moments. </p><p>"You have to go all the way down. People sit and drink their coffee and read their paper," said Deberah Smith. </p><p>Deberah and Robert Smith know all of those customers taking their time and valuable parking spots. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-fire-investigates-house-fire-as-arson" title="Tampa fire investigates house fire as arson" data-articleId="417129358" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="An elderly woman was able to get out of her home safely after a house fire overnight." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa fire investigates house fire as arson</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Merissa Lynn (FOX 13) </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>From the outside of the home, it doesn't look so bad. The only evidence that something terrible happened at a Tampa home overnight is the soot around the door frame.</p><p>Tampa Fire Rescue responded to call after 4:00 a.m. of a reported fire on the 6200 block of South Church Avenue. Luckily, an elderly woman inside, was able to get out safely. </p><p>"It took them about half an hour to make sure the fire was completely out," said Jason Penny, spokesperson for Tampa Fire Rescue. "Subsequent to that, we had our investigators from the Fire Marshal's office come out, and what they found was, what they believe is evidence of an arson." </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/epiphany-cross-retriever-to-become-archbishop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Epiphany_cross_retriever_to_become_archb_0_7496370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Epiphany_cross_retriever_to_become_archb_0_20190709222503"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Epiphany cross retriever to become archbishop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/custody-hearing-for-parents-in-case-of-little-boy-with-cancer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_20190709221050"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/road-ranger-s-truck-hit-by-motorist-who-failed-to-move-over"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_20190709214453"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Road ranger's truck hit by motorist who failed to move over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-fire-investigates-house-fire-as-arson"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_20190709211905"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa fire investigates house fire as arson</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/custody-hearing-for-parents-in-case-of-little-boy-with-cancer" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/road-ranger-s-truck-hit-by-motorist-who-failed-to-move-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Road ranger's truck hit by motorist who failed to move over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/former-teammates-cheer-on-pete-alonso-in-home-run-derby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CLEVELAND&#x2c;&#x20;OHIO&#x20;-&#x20;JULY&#x20;08&#x3a;&#x20;Pete&#x20;Alonso&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Mets&#x20;celebrates&#x20;winning&#x20;the&#x20;T-Mobile&#x20;Home&#x20;Run&#x20;Derby&#x20;at&#x20;Progressive&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;08&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa Bay celebrates with Pete Alonso</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-fire-investigates-house-fire-as-arson" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Tampa_Fire_Rescue_investigates_house_fir_0_7495950_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa fire investigates house fire as arson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/the-restaurant-that-has-a-little-bit-of-everything-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Good_Day__The_Kitchen_and_Bar_at_Safety__0_7495506_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>The 'Kitchen and Bar' restaurant that has 'a little bit of everything'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container 