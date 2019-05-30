< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. (FOX 13)</strong> - Brenda Alvarez-Lagunas just made a meteoric jump: she went from being the daughter of farmworkers to becoming the number one student in the class of 2019 at Mulberry High School.</p><p>In her valedictorian speech, she described how her parents were her motivation to strive academically and achieve a better lifestyle than the one she was used to.</p><p>“As a young child, I remember being in the fields, and watching my parents glazed with sweat and their clothes dripping wet, as if it had just rained on them," she said. "Despite the beaming sun and the body aches and pains, their smiles shown with every bucket they carried.”</p><p>She said her parents were always scrambling just to buy the bare necessities. They lived in ramshackle housing, with unwanted guests. Brenda is the first person in her family to receive a high school diploma.</p><p>“I have never seen a diploma, and I have never held one,” Brenda explained.</p><p>As if that wasn’t exciting enough, the other day she got even bigger news and broke it to her family: she has been accepted as a member of the freshman class at Stanford University, an Ivy League school.</p><p>“They didn’t know any colleges by name or what a valedictorian meant. They didn’t understand the terms. How could they?” she commented during an interview on Thursday.</p><p>Judging by Brenda’s excitement, they realized both were a big deal.</p><p>In Spanish, Brenda’s mom Maria Lagunas called her daughter a fighter.</p><p>Now Brenda hopes her two sisters are just as determined to succeed as she is.</p><p>“I just want them to realize they have so much untapped potential,” she said.</p><p>Brenda will be using hers when she majors in bioengineering at Stanford next fall.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/premature-baby-improving-after-mother-s-shooting-death-in-st-petersburg" title="Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_watches_over_baby_whose_mother_wa_0_7332637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_watches_over_baby_whose_mother_wa_0_7332637_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_watches_over_baby_whose_mother_wa_0_7332637_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_watches_over_baby_whose_mother_wa_0_7332637_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Family_watches_over_baby_whose_mother_wa_0_7332637_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A premature baby’s health is improving after he was delivered two months early because his mother was shot and killed." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 06:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A premature baby’s health is improving after he was delivered two months early because his mother was shot and killed.</p><p>The little boy baby is now off a ventilator. Family members say he is a fighter.</p><p>“He’s progressing so much further than they thought he would,” the mother's cousin, Tia Covington Harris said. “He has a fighting spirit just as his mother has.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/sen-scott-urges-floridians-to-take-advantage-of-hurricane-prep-tax-holiday-week" title="Sen. Scott urges Floridians to take advantage of tax holiday on hurricane supplies" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sen__Scott_urges_hurricane_preparedness_0_7332418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sen__Scott_urges_hurricane_preparedness_0_7332418_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sen__Scott_urges_hurricane_preparedness_0_7332418_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sen__Scott_urges_hurricane_preparedness_0_7332418_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Sen__Scott_urges_hurricane_preparedness_0_7332418_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Most Floridians know better than to test their luck when it comes to hurricanes because, if your luck runs out, disaster strikes." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sen. Scott urges Floridians to take advantage of tax holiday on hurricane supplies</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 04:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 30 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Most Floridians know better than to test their luck when it comes to hurricanes because, if your luck runs out, disaster strikes.</p><p>As the former governor, now-Senator Rick Scott knows the risks and consequences for his state’s residents. He spent Thursday reminding them to stay vigilant.</p><p>"Over the past four years, we've had some pretty rough weather around the state. Irma was devastating when it came through, and for a smaller portion of the state, Michael was just horrible," said Sen. Scott.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wwe-star-arrested-for-bringing-loaded-gun-to-tampa-airport-police-say" title="WWE star arrested for bringing loaded gun to Tampa airport, police say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/TERRI%20RUNNELS%20HCSO_1559243870961.jpg_7331535_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="HCSO photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>WWE star arrested for bringing loaded gun to Tampa airport, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 30 2019 03:20PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former WWE star was arrested at Tampa International Airport after police say she brought a loaded handgun into the airport.</p><p>Police arrested Terri Runnels after they found the handgun at a security checkpoint yesterday morning. She was charged with a single count of carrying a concealed firearm.</p><p>Runnels, 52, was booked into the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, where she posted a $2,000 bond and was released about three hours later.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/daughter-of-farmworkers-becomes-class-valedictorian-at-polk-county-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_7332861_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Mulberry_High_School_student_goes_from_f_0_20190530225118"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Daughter of farmworkers becomes class valedictorian at Polk County school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/premature-baby-improving-after-mother-s-shooting-death-in-st-petersburg"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Joi Spencer Baby Kai in NICU_1559253966825.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-salutes-air-force-academy-grads"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="President Donald J. Trump salutes as he arrives to attend the 2019 U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony Thursday, May 30, 3019 in Colorado Springs, Colo. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)" title="47968329571_9f616cc92b_o (1)_1559252758626.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trump: New AF officers are 'rock-ribbed American patriots'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-energy-department-rebrands-gas-exports-as-molecules-of-us-freedom-freedom-gas"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="FILE: A general view of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) importation terminal on the Isle of Grain on August 31, 2016 in Isle of Grain, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)" title="598043746_1559250393978-400801"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/premature-baby-improving-after-mother-s-shooting-death-in-st-petersburg" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/Joi%20Spencer%20Baby%20Kai%20in%20NICU_1559253966825.jpg_7332622_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Premature baby improving after mother's shooting death in St. Petersburg</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/louisiana-s-democratic-governor-signs-abortion-ban-into-law" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/05/30/John%20Bel%20Edwards_1559252918955.jpg_7332171_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Governor&#x20;John&#x20;Bel&#x20;Edwards&#x20;speaks&#x20;onstage&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x20;presented&#x20;by&#x20;Coca-Cola&#x20;at&#x20;Ernest&#x20;N&#x2e;&#x20;Morial&#x20;Convention&#x20;Center&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2017&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;Orleans&#x2c;&#x20;Louisiana&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Paras&#x20;Griffin&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x20;for&#x20;2017&#x20;ESSENCE&#x20;Festival&#x20;&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Louisiana's Democratic governor signs abortion ban into law</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/president-trump-salutes-air-force-academy-grads" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/47968329571_9f616cc92b_o%20_OP_1_CP__1559252758626.jpg_7332170_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="President&#x20;Donald&#x20;J&#x2e;&#x20;Trump&#x20;salutes&#x20;as&#x20;he&#x20;arrives&#x20;to&#x20;attend&#x20;the&#x20;2019&#x20;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Air&#x20;Force&#x20;Academy&#x20;Graduation&#x20;Ceremony&#x20;Thursday&#x2c;&#x20;May&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;3019&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;in&#x20;Colorado&#x20;Springs&#x2c;&#x20;Colo&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Official&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Shealah&#x20;Craighead&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump: New AF officers are 'rock-ribbed American patriots'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/us-energy-department-rebrands-gas-exports-as-molecules-of-us-freedom-freedom-gas" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/30/LNG%20THUMB_1559250393978.jpg_7331865_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FILE&#x3a;&#x20;A&#x20;general&#x20;view&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;Liquefied&#x20;Natural&#x20;Gas&#x20;&#x28;LNG&#x29;&#x20;importation&#x20;terminal&#x20;on&#x20;the&#x20;Isle&#x20;of&#x20;Grain&#x20;on&#x20;August&#x20;31&#x2c;&#x20;2016&#x20;in&#x20;Isle&#x20;of&#x20;Grain&#x2c;&#x20;England&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Dan&#x20;Kitwood&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>U.S. Energy Department rebrands gas exports as 'molecules of U.S. freedom,' 'freedom gas'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/health/exoskeleton-gives-back-paraplegic-veteran-s-ability-to-walk" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20EXOSKELETON_WTVT345c_146.mxf.00_00_06_02.Still003_1559250192924.jpg_7331862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20EXOSKELETON_WTVT345c_146.mxf.00_00_06_02.Still003_1559250192924.jpg_7331862_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20EXOSKELETON_WTVT345c_146.mxf.00_00_06_02.Still003_1559250192924.jpg_7331862_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20EXOSKELETON_WTVT345c_146.mxf.00_00_06_02.Still003_1559250192924.jpg_7331862_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/30/V%20EXOSKELETON_WTVT345c_146.mxf.00_00_06_02.Still003_1559250192924.jpg_7331862_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Paralyzed veteran able to walk with robotic legs at Tampa VA 