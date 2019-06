- One person is dead following a crash on U.S. Highway 301, deputies said.

The crash occurred Wednesday morning at Balm Riverview Road. Hillsborough County deputies said they have shut down all southbound lanes of U.S. 301. FOX 13's traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes suggests taking Interstate 75 as an alternate route.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and the victim's identity has not been released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



