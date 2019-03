- Casey Anthony was acquitted of killing her daughter, Caylee back in 2011. Now, seven years later, Anthony was granted another big win - this time in bankruptcy court.

She was being sued for defamation but a judge ruled there wasn’t enough evidence to keep the case moving forward.

A federal judge tossed out the defamation lawsuit, brought meter reader Roy Kronk. He found little Caylee's remains while working in a wooded area near the Anthony home.

Last year, the case went before a federal judge in Tampa. He was suing Anthony because, during her murder trial, her attorney suggested he was the real killer.

Kronk's lawyer says Anthony’s actions were willful and malicious.

But Anthony's attorney, David Schrader told FOX 13 News Anthony filed for bankruptcy years ago and is broke.

"They're looking for money. She'll never have any money. She'll never have significant money that they are looking for," said Schrader.

But Kronk's attorney, Howard Marks felt they had a good case against Anthony.

"This bankruptcy has wiped out any claim that anybody could have possibly had against her except, Roy Kronk was the last man standing and we are trying to hold her accountable for her actions," said Marks.

Federal Judge Roberta Colton didn't agree. She wrote: "There is no evidence of an intent to cause Mr. Kronk injury."

Therefore, his defamation lawsuit was denied.