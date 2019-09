- For the defense team, the goal now is to try to save Granville Ritchie's life after he was convicted of the murder of 9-year-old Felecia Williams

Now the same jury that convicted him has to decide whether he lives or dies.

Friday, the defense called a California-based doctor who evaluated scans taken of Ritchie's brain.

Dr. Joseph Woo said Ritchie suffered brain damage from a number of head injuries in childhood, which could make it hard for him to control impulses.

"This is something I've seen in individuals with multiple traumatic brain injuries. This is something I have observed in Mr. Granville Ritchie," explained Woo.

The defense says Ritchie was raised in a violent home in Jamaica and suffered years of physical and mental abuse at the hand of his father. They played this video of Ritchie's family and friends talking about it.

Ritchie's brother Trevor Ritchie recalled one incident, saying, "My father would beat him in front of the class to embarrass him."

Relatives also shared times when Ritchie was generous and kind. The defense hopes the jury considers all of these factors and shows him mercy.

However, for the second day, there were questions surrounding a juror. Behind closed doors, the judge and lawyers questioned one juror about possible misconduct.

The misconduct was never discussed in open court but prosecutors later wanted that juror booted.

"She says she's leaning towards life and we thought about it I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt, but I can't. She's engaged in misconduct. We move to strike her for cause, " an attorney with the prosecution said.

Defense attorney Danny Hernandez objected to the idea and Hillsborough Judge Michelle Sisco said she would talk to the juror again and make a decision before the jury deliberates.

"I may have to bring her in one more time and have a real heart-to-heart with her," explained Sisco.

During the dinner hour, the jury heard closing arguments from both sides. They are expected to be handed the case soon afterward.