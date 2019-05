- Deputies say they arrested four people during a bust on a cockfighting ring in Hillsborough County.

The sheriff's office said deputies and animal control officers executed a search warrant at 3727 70 Street South in the Progress Village area on Tuesday morning.

Investigators said they discovered items related to an illegal cockfighting ring.

About 60 roosters and four dogs were seized by Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old Irma Arcaya, 76-year-old Rogel Martinez Perez, 54-year-old Pedro Rodriguez, and 71-year-old Lazo Fernandez. Each are charged with owning equipment for animal fighting and possession of an animal for fighting.

The sheriff's office also obtained a warrant for 38-year-old Raul Gonzalez Torres, who is wanted on several charges including aggravated cruelty to animals, facilitating animal fighting, owning property for animal fighting, owning equipment for animal fighting, and possession of an animal for fighting.

Deputies said they also located a stolen firearm from a 2015 case out of Pasco County, along with a small amount of marijuana.