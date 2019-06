- A violent road-rage incident involving an ex-Zephyrhills police officer, a known gang member, and another driver, ended with punches thrown and a shot being fired, according to the Pasco Country sheriff's deputy who witnessed the incident.

It started when the deputy saw a Honda Civic and two motorcycles speeding down Court Street in Tampa, Florida on Monday evening.

The deputy said when the Civic made a turn onto C Avenue, one of the motorcycles crashed into the back of the car, ejecting its rider, Cory Alan Kitzler -- a known gang member, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies say the other rider, Christopher Shawn Fern, an ex-Zephyrhills police officer, stopped his motorcycle, walked to the Honda Civic and started punching the driver. Fern then allegedly took out his 9mm handgun and fired a round into the Honda Civic, but missed the driver.

After the events unfolded, the deputy's body camera video shows the deputy arrive to handle the situation. He calls on his radio "shots fired," and then gets out of his cruiser with his weapon drawn.

In front of him are two men standing next to their motorcycles. The deputy yells for both to get on the ground and they follow orders.

The deputy approaches one man who says he has a gun. The deputy takes the gun and handcuffs the man. He then handcuffs the other motorcyclist before running back to the driver of the Honda to check his wounds.

The deputy calls over the radio he believes the victim was shot in the face, but after inspecting the man's injuries, he determines the man was punched.

The man asks the deputy, "what happened?" before explaining the motorcyclists "came at me from all the way over there," pointing into the distance. The deputy tells the man to sit on his car.

Meanwhile, several more deputies and fire rescue crews came to the scene to assist.

Both motorcyclists were arrested. Fern was charged with attempted homicide. Deputies say he was a Zephyrhills police officer for seven months in 2005-2006. He was terminated by the Zephyrhills Police Department for conduct unbecoming of a police officer.

Deputies say Kitzler was arrested for violation of probation, driving with an expired license, not having a motorcycle endorsement, and reckless driving.

The driver of the Honda had minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.