Deputies: Homeowner catches woman stealing Christmas card for mail carrier

- Deputies say they discovered a string of mail burglaries after a homeowner caught a woman stealing the Christmas card she left for her mail carrier.

The 74-year-old homeowner called 911 when she found the suspected burglar inside her home, holding the card, deputies say.

It happened Friday at a home on Keene Road N in Clearwater. Deputies say the victim told them she left a Christmas card containing $25 for her USPS mail carrier on the front glass storm door of her residence. Later that day, she walked into her laundry room to find 61-year-old Deborah Margaret McClung holding the envelope.

When the victim asked the alleged intruder what she was doing, McClung reportedly responded, "The mailman does not come down here, I will bring it to him."

But the victim didn't buy it. She asked McClung to hand her the envelope. She did so, walked out of the back door, and drove away.

The victim was able to record McClung's license plate and, on Saturday, a deputy spotted her car and pulled her over.

That's when it was discovered McClung was likely stealing mail from multiple victims. The deputy who pulled her over reports finding addressed envelopes and mail from about 20 homes around Clearwater in her car.

Deputies say they also found Amazon packages containing Fitbit fitness trackers and new clothing.

Deputies say McClung admitted to the burglary on Keene Road N but became uncooperative when asked about the additional items found in her car.

Deputies arrested McClung for burglary of an occupied dwelling and violation of probation - grand theft. She was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Deputies want to make sure there are no other victims of McClung's alleged burglary spree.

Anyone with information or who suspects they are a victim is asked to contact Detective R. Tsanakaliotis of the North County Property Crimes Unit at 727-582-6200.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the investigation continues and more charges are probable.