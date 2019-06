- Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened outside a nightclub.

Emergency crews were called to Club 92 at 10101 E. Highway 92 shortly before 1:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are working to identify a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting should call HCSO.

