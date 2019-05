- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Riverview.

Deputies were called to a home in the 8900 block of Riverlachen Way around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after reports of a shooting.

Investigators at the scene said a construction worker had pulled up to the home and when he was transitioning his gun from his waistband to his pocket, he slipped on debris outside the home and the gun fired.

Investigators said the bullet hit another construction worker who was on top of the roof of the home.

Responding paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim, but the victim died at the hospital, deputies said.

The person who fired the unintentional shot is cooperating and is a longtime family friend of the victim, deputies said.

The son of the construction worker who fired the shot was also on top of the roof at the time, deputies said, but was uninjured.

There was no word on whether any charges would be filed.

Deputies have not released the identities of those involved.

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.