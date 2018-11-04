Deputies investigate possible abduction in Sarasota

- An alert for a possible abduction has been canceled after a woman thought to be in danger contacted deputies in Sarasota County.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office shared photos of a Hispanic man and woman who were seen arguing in a Publix grocery store Sunday evening.

Witnesses say the woman was forcefully removed from the store by the man and forced inside a truck.

Investigators say the woman contacted authorities shortly after the alert went out to report a domestic disturbance.

The sheriff's office will continue their investigation.