- Two Waste Management workers were shocked at what they came across inside of a Manatee County dumpster.

As they approached the dumpster located outside of the Speedway gas station located at State Road 64 and Upper Manatee River Road, Danny Corminer realized something was not right.

He saw a young dog that had been thrown in the dumpster. Right next to the dog was a crate. He immediately called for his co-worker Ahriel Jones to help.

“No noise at all. No bark or no nothing.” Danny recalled, “You could see where she was in the crate. It looked like someone just tossed her in the crate, right in the dumpster.”

The dog appears to be in good health and was not microchipped.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. If you have any information about the case please contact them.