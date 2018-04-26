Deputies investigating murder of Bradenton man

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 26 2018 09:41AM EDT

Updated: Apr 26 2018 01:14PM EDT

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - A 62-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning at his Bradenton home, deputies say.

Around 4:20 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home in the 2100 block of 45th Street Court East, where they found 62-year-old Robert McCarthy's body in the doorway. Deputies say he suffered “undisclosed trauma.”

Detectives say they are treating the case as a murder, and McCarthy lived alone in the home. It does not appear to be a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Deputies investigating murder of Bradenton man
  • Sebring woman dies, one person seriously injured in house fire
  • Man doused with hot grease during fight at Wing Stop
  • Sandhill crane, shot with arrow, rescued in Myakka City
  • Citrus Park woman warns about raccoon after bloody attack
  • Publix video voyeur suspect sought in Pasco Co.
  • Hernando high school student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
  • I-4 chase suspect arrested after video of shooting released
  • FWC needs help counting horseshoe crabs
  • St. Pete suspect who stole car with baby inside arrested, police say