Deputies investigating murder of Bradenton man

- A 62-year-old man was found dead Thursday morning at his Bradenton home, deputies say.

Around 4:20 a.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the home in the 2100 block of 45th Street Court East, where they found 62-year-old Robert McCarthy's body in the doorway. Deputies say he suffered “undisclosed trauma.”

Detectives say they are treating the case as a murder, and McCarthy lived alone in the home. It does not appear to be a random incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (941) 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477.

