- Deputies in Hernando County are investigating a murder-suicide they believe may be a result of domestic violence.

Just after 6:00 a.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a home in the Glen Lakes area of Weeki Wachee regarding a suspected home invasion.

A person inside the home had called 911, saying that someone had come inside and fired shots. The caller and at least one other person hid in a closet throughout the incident and until law enforcement arrived.

When deputies got to the home, they got the caller and another person out safely.

Investigators say a married couple who once lived in the home together had recently split up, and the husband moved out. It's believed that the husband returned to the home early Saturday morning, forced his way inside, and then shot the wife, killing her before turning the gun on himself.

Continue reading below

Due to Marsy's Law, the names and addresses of the individuals involved in this incident have been withheld.