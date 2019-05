- Deputies arrested the man they believe was caught by surveillance cameras firebombing the front porch of a home in Wimauma.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office released video of the suspect lighting an apparent explosive device in front of the home and then running away.

Just after midnight Thursday, the guy put what appears to be a bottle, containing an unknown substance and with paper sticking out of the top, on the porch of a home on Carlton Lake Road in Wimauma, Florida.

The video shows the man set the paper on fire and run off.

After the initial flash of fire, the fire did not quickly spread, leaving time for a neighbor to alert the homeowner, who put it out with a garden hose.

Continue reading below

The sheriff's office said a tip led them to Jeffery Tomko, 28, who was arrested in Manatee County. Tomko faces an arson charge. Investigators say about $100 of damage was done to the home.