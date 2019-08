- Hillsborough County deputies want the public to be on the lookout for a missing two-year-old boy.

His name is Solomon Fair, and deputies with the Child Protective Investigation Division (CPID) received a complaint about his safety. They have been unable to locate him.

Fair's mother, 32-year-old Jamie Atkins, is known to have made threats against law enforcement.

On Saturday, CPID obtained a court-authorized "take into custody order" for Fair.

Anyone with information on the location of Fair or Atkins is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

Continue reading below