- Deputies in Citrus County say a missing 5-year-old girl has been found safe.

According to the sheriff’s office, Lainey Bramlett went missing from her home on E. New Hope Court in Floral City. A spokesperson says Lainey left home with two family dogs around 11:30.

Deputies began searching the area with a bloodhound and from a helicopter.

Just after 1:30, the sheriff's office said she had been found safe.

