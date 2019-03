- Investigators in Hillsborough County are trying to track down the driver responsible for a deadly hit and run crash in Valrico.

It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on South Miller Road. The sheriff’s office released three grainy images of what’s being called a “vehicle of interest.”

“They really just want to talk to that driver because we do know that car was there at the time of the crash. It's just there. [We are] not sure if that person saw anything or if they may be involved,” said HCSO spokesperson Crystal Clark.

The images come from a camera outside Oaklane Kennels. Owner Sally Cramer says she hopes they can help.

“It is not right to do. You don’t hit and run, you hit and assist,” Cramer said.

Investigators say the victim was walking along the edge of the road, not on either of the sidewalks, when he was hit.

Regardless, leaving the scene likely will increase the penalty for the person behind the wheel.

“Leaving the scene of a crash is always, always going to result in some sort of charges for you,” said Clark.