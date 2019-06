- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a sex offender who may have gone into hiding in Hernando County.

The sheriff's office issued a warrant for the arrest of 50-year-old Richard Albert Jager III, a registered sex offender who has absconded from supervision.

Detectives believe he may be staying somewhere in the area of Hernando Beach after moving from his last known residence in Brooksville.

Jager previously reported to authorities that he owns a business called Rick's Custom Docks in Homosassa.

Deputies said Jager is a white male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 201 pounds. He has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on his chest: a cartoon middle finger, a dragon, and praying hands. He also has the words "Family First" tattooed on his left arm and an unknown tattoo on his right arm.

He drives a 2002 red Ford pick-up truck with Florida tag JSAS58.

Anyone with information on Jager's whereabouts is urged to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830 or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 866-990-TIPS (8477).