- Deputies are searching for an attempted murder suspect in Hernando County.

Investigators responded to the Freedom Gardens Apartments around 9:30 a.m. Saturday for a report of aggravated battery. But the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a woman who had been severely beaten.

The victim was taken to an area trauma center with critical injuries.

Deputies said the victim told them she had been beaten by Timothy Kydd, a man she had met recently. Kydd had fled the scene by the time deputies found the woman.

The sheriff's office said Kydd is 6 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Deputies said Kydd is considered violent and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is warned to not approach him; instead, call the sheriff's office immediately at 352-754-6830, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS.