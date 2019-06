- Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 2-year-old boy in Spring Hill.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said investigators are searching for the toddler in the area of Landover Blvd between Higate Road and Chamber Court.

The little boy is reportedly only wearing a diaper, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities did not provide a photo of the 2-year-old boy.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call 911.

