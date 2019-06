- Manatee County deputies have found a 23-year-old who was reported missing.

Danielle Coast requires a full-time caretaker and was last seen at her home on 82nd Street West.

Deputies said Coast became upset before going to bed around 2 a.m. Saturday. When her grandmother woke up Saturday morning, she was nowhere to be found.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies said she had been found safe. No further details were released.

