- The Marion County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help in finding a missing child that they say could be in danger.

17-year-old Leyona Marie Gibson was last seen at her home on 147th Place in Marion County. She was last seen wearing an olive green dress with a light blue Adidas jacket.

Leyona made statements that have her family and law enforcement worried for her safety.

If you have any information please call 911.