- Deputies in Crystal River are asking for the public's help to find a service dog that went missing after a car accident.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said the dog, a 1.5-year-old Bull Terrier/Staffordshire Terrier mix named "Draco," was spooked and ran into a wooded area next to the Arby's, located at 490 N Suncoast Blvd, after the crash.

Investigators said Draco has brindle fur with white paws and one white front leg. He has on a striped red and black vest that says "Service Dog" on it.

Anyone who spots Draco is asked to call the sheriff's office at 352-726-1121.

