Deputies search for Port Richey porch pirate

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 28 2018 05:52PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 28 2018 06:53PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28 2018 06:58PM EDT

PORT RICHEY (FOX 13) - The search was on Saturday for the man who stole two packages off the front porch of a Port Richey home.

Pasco County Deputies say they hope someone will recognize the man.

Deputies said it happened around 1 p.m. Friday on Ridge Crest Drive. They said the man in the video walked up to the victim's front porch and took the two packages. They were worth $80.55.

The man then left on foot.

Anyone with information about who the man is, is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at (800) 706-2488. Give the operator reference case number 18-17152.

