- Deputies in Citrus County are searching for a 12-year-old boy who they say ran away from his Crystal River home on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said Nicholas Clayton Foote was last seen wearing an orange striped shirt and Khaki shorts when he left his home.

Investigators said Nicholas was possibly seen around 6:20 a.m. Thursday morning, walking eastbound on CR-486 from CR-44. He was also possibly seen later on in the morning in Crystal River wearing different clothing and carrying a large duffel bag.

Anyone who has seen Nicholas or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at 352-726-1121 and ask for the Major Crimes Unit.

You can also remain anonymous by contacting Citrus County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-269-8477.

Continue reading below