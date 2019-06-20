Joseph Smith was convicted in 2006 of kidnapping, raping and killing young Carlie Brucia. He was sentenced to death, but following a change in Florida law, a judge ruled that his seat on death row be re-visited.
On Thursday, attorneys on both sides will ask the judge for more time to prepare for a new sentencing trial.
In 2004 Carlie Brucia, just 11 years old, was headed back home from a sleepover. A surveillance camera at a car wash captured Joseph Smith approaching Brucia, grabbing her arm and leading her away -- it was the last time anyone saw her alive. Brucia's body was found days later in a wooded area near a church -- suffocated and sexually assaulted.