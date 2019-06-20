Looking for love in Florida? You might want to be wary about cheaters.

Ashley Madison, a dating site that bills itself as 'the original destination for married dating and the global leader for affairs,' released a ranking of the top 20 cities in the U.S. for infidelity -- and the Tampa Bay area ranks among the most unfaithful.

In all, four Florida cities made the list. Orlando took the top spot in the country, while Tampa and St. Pete came in at Nos. 9 and 14, respectively. Hialeah, in Miami-Dade County, made the 11th spot on the list.