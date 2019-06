- Deputies in Hernando County are searching for a suspect who they said robbed a Dollar General store on Friday evening.

The sheriff's office said the suspect entered the store, located at 3499 Mariner Blvd, just before 8:15 p.m. Friday.

Clerks told investigators the man walked to the back of the store and pulled a hoodie over his head. He then walked back to the front registers, told employees he had a gun, and demanded money from the cash drawers.

Once the suspect obtained the money, he fled the store on foot. Witnesses said he got into a green SUV, possibly a Toyota, which had damage to the passenger's side front end.

Deputies, K9 units and the sheriff's office aviation unit searched the area for the suspect but were unable to find him.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff's Office at 352-754-6830. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-99-TIPS (8477).