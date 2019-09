Related Headlines Police investigating two shootings in Winter Haven

- Deputies are looking for a drive-by shooter who fired near a deputy who was conducting a traffic stop.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office says multiple shots were fired from the window of a passing car just before midnight on Thursday.

"You see this car flying by. Going ninety or a hundred," said Devin Alias, who had been pulled over. "[It went] Pop Pop Pop!!"

Alias and the deputy took cover as the white sedan sped off.

"He kind of throws the ID back and goes, 'I gotta go,'" Alias said.

Continue reading below

Deputies searched the area and didn't find anything.

They believe they're looking for a white car, possibly with someone in it who was willing to risk the lives of everyone on the road, including a sheriff's deputy.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

"Thankful is probably not the word," said Sheriff Al Nienhuis. "I worry about them every single day. I know a lot of people out there are praying for them. I think that is one of the reasons they stay safe most of the time."

The sheriff said there was another incident involving a gun being shot through a car window was reported nearby, three hours later. It's still unclear if the shootings were connected.

"This person probably is bragging about this or talking about this," said Nienhuis.

Alias is thankful he wasn't hit and has new appreciation for law enforcement.

"It shows that their job is tough," he said. "Something that only a certain mindset can probably do."

The sheriff is asking anyone who knows what happened or who did this to make an anonymous tip. There is a cash reward available