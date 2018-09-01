Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 01 2018 10:21AM EDT

Updated: Sep 01 2018 12:27PM EDT

FLORAL CITY (FOX 13) - Detectives in Citrus County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night around 11:52 p.m.

Deputies were called to a home on Sandalwood Way in Floral City because a man was acting suicidal. They found the man in the woods across the street from his home.

Deputies report the man had a gun in his hand that he refused to put it down. Deputies ended up shooting the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputies involved in this call are on paid administrative lead until an investigation is completed. 

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Deputy-involved shooting leaves one man dead
  • Withlacoochee flooding could get worse, residents fear
  • Bicyclist dies in Pinellas Park crash
  • Palm Harbor man drowns in community pool
  • Teen arrested for shooting multiple people with pellet gun
  • Red tide and rain combine for sluggish Labor Day business
  • Woman injured when truck slams into St. Pete home
  • Search continues for missing toddler in Pinellas County
  • Hero siblings lift overturned SUV from roadside ditch, save couple and baby
  • Ward Hall, "King of the Sideshows," dies at 88