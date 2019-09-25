< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430310273" data-article-version="1.0">DeSantis signs death warrant in 1985 Pinellas County murder</h1>
</header> data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430310273-430310243"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than 34 years after the nude body of a 14-year-old girl was found in Pinellas County, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a death warrant for convicted murderer James Dailey." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>More than 34 years after the nude body of a 14-year-old girl was found in Pinellas County, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a death warrant for convicted murderer James Dailey.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430310273-430310243" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/James%20Dailey%20_1569456964186.jpg_7676245_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="More than 34 years after the nude body of a 14-year-old girl was found in Pinellas County, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a death warrant for convicted murderer James Dailey." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>More than 34 years after the nude body of a 14-year-old girl was found in Pinellas County, Gov. <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/desantis-signs-death-warrant-in-1985-pinellas-county-murder">Jim Saunders, News Service of Florida </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 08:16PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> (NSF)</strong> - More than 34 years after the nude body of a 14-year-old girl was found in Pinellas County, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday signed a death warrant for convicted murderer James Dailey.</p><p>DeSantis scheduled a Nov. 7 execution for Dailey, who would be the third inmate put to death since DeSantis took office in January. The others were <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/desantis-signs-death-warrant-for-murderer-gary-ray-bowles">Gary Ray Bowles</a>, who was executed in August for a 1994 murder in Jacksonville, and <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/gov-desantis-signs-death-warrant-for-tampa-serial-killer-bobby-joe-long">Bobby Joe Long</a>, who was executed in May for a 1984 murder in Hillsborough County.</p><p>Dailey, now 73, was convicted in the May 1985 murder of 14-year-old Shelly Boggio, who had been hitchhiking with her twin sister near St. Petersburg, according to a summary of the case released Wednesday night by DeSantis’ office. Dailey and another man, Jack Pearcy, later took Boggio to what was described as a “deserted fishing area,” where her body was later found with multiple stab wounds, according to the summary and court documents.</p><p>Pearcy, now 64, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder, while Dailey received the death penalty.</p><p>In releasing the death warrant, DeSantis’ office included a 1994 resentencing order that provided grisly details about Boggio’s death. It said the motive in the crime was sexual battery.</p> <div id='continue-text-430310273' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430310273' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430310273' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430310273', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430310273'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“The victim’s body was found completely nude, floating in the Intercoastal Waterway,” said the resentencing order by Circuit Judge Thomas E. Penick Jr. “Her underwear was found on shore near areas of fresh blood. Shelly Boggio’s jeans had been removed and thrown in the waterway. Potential physical evidence of an actual sexual battery upon Shelly Boggio was lost because her body had been floating in the waterway for an extended period of time. All of the evidence and testimony presented established beyond a reasonable doubt that Shelly Boggio at the very least was a victim of an attempted sexual battery.”</p><p>The judge also wrote that the victim was “brutally stabbed as she fought frantically and continuously for her life” and that she had been dragged into the waterway and held under water until she drowned</p><p>State and federal courts have turned down a series of appeals filed by Dailey since at least 1995, according to the death warrant.</p><p>The other executions ordered this year by DeSantis involved inmates who committed multiple murders.</p><p>Bowles, 57, was sentenced to death for the murder of Walter Hinton, who was found dead in 1994 n his Jacksonville mobile home. Bowles also was serving life sentences for the 1994 murders of John Roberts in Volusia County and Albert Morris in Nassau County. In addition, Bowles confessed to murdering men in Georgia and Maryland, with evidence suggesting he targeted gay men.</p><p>Long, 65, was sentenced to death in the 1984 murder of Michelle Simms after picking her up on Kennedy Boulevard in Tampa. In 1985. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/paragon-music-center-closing-after-53-years" title="Paragon Music Center closing after 53 years" data-articleId="430284275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Doors_close_on_50_years_of_music_in_Tamp_0_7676085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Doors_close_on_50_years_of_music_in_Tamp_0_7676085_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Doors_close_on_50_years_of_music_in_Tamp_0_7676085_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Doors_close_on_50_years_of_music_in_Tamp_0_7676085_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Doors_close_on_50_years_of_music_in_Tamp_0_7676085_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Paragon Music Center has been the go-to spot for musicians around the Bay Area since 1965, but the owner decided to go back to his roots and play more music, so the store is closing its doors." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Paragon Music Center closing after 53 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 03:55PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 07:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dick Rumore was born to play music, so it makes sense that he opened the Paragon Music Center on West Hillsborough Avenue in 1965.</p><p>But after more than 50 years of tunes and tones, Wednesday will be the final liquidation auction before the store closes its doors.</p><p>"Music in your life is the gift of a lifetime," Rumore said. "I was able to subsidize my income by playing music while I built the business."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/the-nation-s-largest-inflatable-park-can-be-found-in-sarasota" title="The nation's largest inflatable park can be found in Sarasota" data-articleId="430244767" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Biggest_inflatable_park_opens_in_Sarasot_0_7675703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Biggest_inflatable_park_opens_in_Sarasot_0_7675703_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Biggest_inflatable_park_opens_in_Sarasot_0_7675703_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Biggest_inflatable_park_opens_in_Sarasot_0_7675703_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Biggest_inflatable_park_opens_in_Sarasot_0_7675703_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It has billed itself as the largest inflatable park in the country, and you can find it right in Sarasota. Jumpin Fun Inflata Park is 15,000 square feet with over a dozen fun zones to take part it. It's loads of fun." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>The nation's largest inflatable park can be found in Sarasota</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 11:22AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 01:31PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Call it an extreme bounce house, inflatable fun, whatever you want -- it's now open in Sarasota.</p><p>Jumpin Fun Inflata Park billed as the largest inflatable theme park in the country. Inside a building at Lakewood Ranch Corporate park, you will find 15,000 square feet of "inflatable fun," with more than dozen different games and play areas. </p><p>There is the Air Rider, which is a 250-foot long zip line above the massive indoor theme park. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/overturned-truck-closes-i-275-lanes-in-palmetto" title="Overturned truck closes I-275 lanes in Palmetto" data-articleId="430294307" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/still-2019-09-25-17h21m42s301_1569446582171_7675859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/still-2019-09-25-17h21m42s301_1569446582171_7675859_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/still-2019-09-25-17h21m42s301_1569446582171_7675859_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/still-2019-09-25-17h21m42s301_1569446582171_7675859_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/still-2019-09-25-17h21m42s301_1569446582171_7675859_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Overturned truck closes I-275 lanes in Palmetto</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:21PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:23PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The southbound lanes of Interstate 275 are closed in Manatee County south of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.</p><p>The view from SkyFOX showed a tractor-trailer on its side just before the exit for U.S. 41, blocking all southbound lanes.</p><p>Some traffic was getting by on the median, but troopers are diverting traffic onto U.S. 19.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/complaints-against-brandon-pool-company-double-as-investigation-expands"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Complaints_against_pool_company_double_1_7676515_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Complaints_against_pool_company_double_1_20190926022729"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Complaints against Brandon pool company double as investigation expands</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/teen-hit-while-crossing-6-lane-highway-to-get-to-school"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Student_hit_by_car_walking_to_school_1_7676604_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Student_hit_by_car_walking_to_school_1_20190926030857"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Teen hit while crossing 6-lane highway to get to school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/watch-trailer-weighs-down-as-thief-siphons-gas-into-tanks-inside-police-say"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/Police___Sophisticated_trailer__used_to__2_7675876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Police___Sophisticated_trailer__used_to__2_20190925214541"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Watch: Trailer weighs down as thief siphons gas into tanks inside, police say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-county-s-new-high-school-needs-a-name"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/25/5025F5E80699451FA0586A35DADD9F23_1569464072798_7676381_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="new hillsborough county school"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hillsborough County's new high school needs a name</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer 