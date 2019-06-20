< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. DeSantis signs red tide research bill at Mote Marine Laboratory http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/desantis-signs-red-tide-research-bill-at-mote-marine-laboratory <p><strong class='dateline'>SARASOTA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Gov. (FOX 13)</strong> - Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a red tide research bill on Thursday, a year after it devastated Florida's Gulf coast and created one of the worst red tides in the state's history.</p><p>The governor made a stop at Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota to officially sign the bill into law, devoting $18 million over the next six years to a partnership between Mote and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.</p><p>"The bill provides $18 million over the next six years to develop, test and implement innovative, effective and environmentally sustainable technologies and approaches for controlling and mitigating the impacts of red tide," DeSantis said.</p><p>A 15-month algae bloom peaked last year, killing marine life including fish, dolphins, manatees, sea turtles and a whale shark.</p><p>Dr. Michael Crosby, Mote's President and CEO, said this research will help scientists identify red tide earlier and contain its spread.</p> <div id='continue-text-413851796' class='continue-text More Local News Stories

Pasco deputies search for man who attempted to abduct teenage girl in Land O' Lakes

By FOX 13 News staff 

Posted Jun 20 2019 05:10PM EDT

Deputies in Pasco County are searching for a man they say attempted to abduct a child in Land O' Lakes.</p><p>According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, a man drove up to a teenage girl on Monday morning around 10:15 a.m. as she was walking in the parking lot of Academy of the Lakes, located at 2331 Collier Parkway.</p><p>Investigators said the man rolled down his car window and waved the girl over, saying, "Come over here, get in the car." src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. E-scooter driver hit by semi on 20th Street

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 20 2019 05:44PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 05:52PM EDT

A person riding an e-scooter across a busy Tampa street was hit by a tractor-trailer, Tampa Fire Rescue confirmed.</p><p>The person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.</p><p>Tampa police were investigating the crash. © Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. Sarasota's recycling robot sorts at lightning speed

By Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News 

Posted Jun 20 2019 05:11PM EDT
Updated Jun 20 2019 05:34PM EDT

A first-of-its kind robot is being put to work in recycling facilities across Florida, and Sarasota is the first in the region to show off how it is changing the way trash is processed.</p><p>Sarasota's single-stream recycling facility just unveiled their state-of-the-art recycling robot system powered by artificial intelligence.</p><p>Single Stream Recyclers co-owner John Hansen said it works twice as fast as people do in a job that's less pleasant than many. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)" title="getty_uswntswedenactionshot_062019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>USWNT defeats Sweden 2-0 in final group game of Women's World Cup</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/consumer/lagoon-lifestyle-meets-high-tech-living-in-pasco-county-s-connected-city"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Play_hard__work_faster_in_connected_city_1_7425757_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Play_hard__work_faster_in_connected_city_1_20190620204222"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Lagoon lifestyle meets high-tech living in Pasco County's connected city</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/vape-pen-explodes-shattering-teenagers-jaw-and-knocking-out-some-teeth"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019_1561059008582_7425165_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A 3D X-ray of a teen's shattered jaw is shown alongside a photo of a chunk of his gums and teeth that went missing after a vape pen exploded in his mouth. (Photo credit: New England Journal of Medicine)" title="foxnews_vapepenexplosion_062019-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vape pen explodes, shattering teenager's jaw and knocking out some teeth</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/trending/extremely-rare-clouds-that-look-like-ocean-waves-photographed-over-virginia-mountains"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/20/Kelvin-Helmholtz%20clouds%20Smith%20lake%20mountaint_1561055163924.jpg_7424874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="A stunning display of rare Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds was photographed by Amy Hunter at Smith Mountain Lake in western Virginia on Tuesday. (Photo by Amy Hunter/Facebook)" title="Kelvin-Helmholtz clouds Smith lake mountaint_1561055163924.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Extremely rare clouds that look like ocean waves photographed over Virginia mountains</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div Most Recent

DeSantis signs red tide research bill at Mote Marine Laboratory

E-scooter driver hit by semi on 20th Street

State to further examine grounds of Dozier reform school

Sarasota's recycling robot sorts at lightning speed

Pasco deputies search for man who attempted to abduct teenage girl in Land O' Lakes data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-17h51m17s448_1561067685354_7427232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-17h51m17s448_1561067685354_7427232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-17h51m17s448_1561067685354_7427232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/vlcsnap-2019-06-20-17h51m17s448_1561067685354_7427232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>DeSantis signs red tide research bill at Mote Marine Laboratory</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/e-scooter-driver-hit-by-semi-on-20th-street" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/E-SCOOTER%20VS%20SEMI_1.mpg.17_42_05_13.Still001_1561067002974.jpg_7427120_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>E-scooter driver hit by semi on 20th Street</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/state-to-further-examine-grounds-of-dozier-reform-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/19/Dozier%20School%20crosses%202_1471635437280_1883357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/19/Dozier%20School%20crosses%202_1471635437280_1883357_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/19/Dozier%20School%20crosses%202_1471635437280_1883357_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/19/Dozier%20School%20crosses%202_1471635437280_1883357_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2016/08/19/Dozier%20School%20crosses%202_1471635437280_1883357_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dozier&#x20;site&#x20;&#x28;&#x20;FOX&#x20;file&#x20;&#x2f;&#x20;2013&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>State to further examine grounds of Dozier reform school</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/sarasota-s-recycling-robot-sorts-at-lightning-speed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/ROBOT%20PKG%20_WTVTac8e_186.mp4.00_00_41_58.Still001_1561065413180.jpg_7426304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/ROBOT%20PKG%20_WTVTac8e_186.mp4.00_00_41_58.Still001_1561065413180.jpg_7426304_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/ROBOT%20PKG%20_WTVTac8e_186.mp4.00_00_41_58.Still001_1561065413180.jpg_7426304_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/ROBOT%20PKG%20_WTVTac8e_186.mp4.00_00_41_58.Still001_1561065413180.jpg_7426304_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/ROBOT%20PKG%20_WTVTac8e_186.mp4.00_00_41_58.Still001_1561065413180.jpg_7426304_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sarasota's recycling robot sorts at lightning speed</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-deputies-search-for-man-who-attempted-to-abduct-teenage-girl-in-land-o-lakes" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/pasco%20attempted%20abduction%20suspect%20composite_1561064992840.jpg_7425794_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco deputies search for man who attempted to abduct teenage girl in Land O' Lakes</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 