Developers say plan for Clearwater condos has been redesigned to fit community
By Dan Matics, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 05 2019 09:25PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 05 2019 06:18PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - Residents in the Edgewater community are split over plans for a seven-story condo building in the Clearwater neighborhood.</p><p>Many say the project will kill the area's ‘Old Florida’ feel. But others say the condos could increase their property value.</p><p>Kate Belniak, the president of the Edgewater Drive Neighborhood Association, says her group of is concerned the building would kill the vibe of their neighborhood.</p><p>“We feel passionate about this,” said Belniak.</p><p>They’ve held protests outside city hall, hoping leaders get the message and squash the project. </p> <div id='continue-text-411058155' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-411058155' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411058155' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-411058155', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '411058155'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“We are not against reasonable development, but 100 feet [tall] and 79 units is just unreasonable,” she said. "It doesn't fit with the character."</p><p>Alan McDonnell, with the development company Valor Capital, says they’re not being unreasonable.</p><p>The planners say they’ve worked with members of the neighborhood, redesigning the building multiple times. They’ve also moved it back from the street.</p><p>“We are right on the main street. We are right on waterfront property, we are right on Alternate Route 19, it’s a gateway into basically Clearwater,” McDonnell told FOX 13.</p><p>Valor Capital’s marketing team pointed us to Kim Joyce, who lives nearby the proposed building site. She’s in favor of the project.</p><p>“It’s going to get developed at some point. It could be a nightclub,” Joyce said. “A modern development is going to bring up property values. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Trial_date_set_for_deadly_Bayshore_racin_0_7356478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nineteen months after a mother and her one-year-old baby girl were struck and killed on Bayshore Boulevard, the two young men accused in the crash have been given a trial date: December 2, 2019." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trial date set for deadly Bayshore racing case</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:00PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 06:18PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nineteen months after a mother and her one-year-old baby girl were struck and killed on Bayshore Boulevard, the two young men accused in the crash have been given a trial date: December 2, 2019.</p><p>In court Wednesday, the prosecutor and defense attorneys for each of the defendants hammered out all the details leading up to the two-week trial.</p><p>They will be tried together with dozens of witnesses expected to testify, explains Defense attorney John Fitzgibbons.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fbi-st-pete-man-left-bomb-outside-va-hospital-was-making-more" title="FBI: Veteran left bomb outside St. Pete VA hospital; was making more" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/FBI__Veteran_had_explosives_at_St__Pete__0_7356305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/FBI__Veteran_had_explosives_at_St__Pete__0_7356305_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/FBI__Veteran_had_explosives_at_St__Pete__0_7356305_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/FBI__Veteran_had_explosives_at_St__Pete__0_7356305_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/FBI__Veteran_had_explosives_at_St__Pete__0_7356305_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The FBI has charged a St. Petersburg man with leaving an explosive device at the Bay Pines VA Hospital last week, and they say his frightened wife turned him in because he was making more such bombs at home." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FBI: Veteran left bomb outside St. Pete VA hospital; was making more</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Evan Axelbank, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 05:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The FBI has charged a St. Petersburg man with leaving an explosive device at the Bay Pines VA Hospital last week, and they say his frightened wife turned him in because he was making more such bombs at home.</p><p>Last Wednesday, roads around the busy hospital were shut down after authorities discovered the makeshift bomb outside one of the buildings. They say the device contained a 9-volt battery, electrical wires, an improvised initiator, an unknown powder, and a clothespin switch.</p><p>The bomb squad ultimately neutralized the bomb and no one was hurt.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-animal-shelter-over-capacity-asks-for-adopters-to-ease-overcrowding" title="Hillsborough animal shelter over capacity, asks for adopters to ease overcrowding" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-10h20m15s909_1559745728817_7354218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-10h20m15s909_1559745728817_7354218_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-10h20m15s909_1559745728817_7354218_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-10h20m15s909_1559745728817_7354218_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/vlcsnap-2019-06-05-10h20m15s909_1559745728817_7354218_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough animal shelter over capacity, asks for adopters to ease overcrowding</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 05 2019 10:43AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Looking for a new four-legged friend? The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center says it is well over capacity and is making a plea for adoptions.</p><p>Officials said the shelter is at 116% capacity as of Wednesday morning.</p><p>"That number will normally increase as we have dogs and cats coming in daily," said Lauryn Postiglione with the Pet Resource Center. Featured Videos (Photo credit: Animal Recovery Mission)" title="Calf being kicked_1559784575892.JPG-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Retailers pull Fairlife dairy products after 'chilling' video shows calves being abused at farm</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/developers-say-plan-for-clearwater-condos-has-been-redesigned-to-fit-community"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/05/Clearwater_condo_controversy_continues_1_7356489_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Clearwater_condo_controversy_continues_1_20190605221805"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Developers say plan for Clearwater condos has been redesigned to fit community</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-man-arrested-after-allegedly-pouring-ketchup-on-sleeping-girlfriend-report"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/MUG%20THUMB%201_1559780504849.jpg_7357055_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Peter Wagman, 37, was arrested on domestic battery charges Sunday for allegedly dousing his sleeping girlfriend with a bottle of ketchup because he thought she was having an affair, according to court records. (Photo Credit: Pinellas County Jail)" title="MUG THUMB 1_1559780504849.jpg-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida man arrested after allegedly pouring ketchup on sleeping girlfriend, report says</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/surprise-of-her-life-police-officer-pulls-girlfriend-over-in-traffic-stop-to-propose"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/05/THUMB%20proposal_1559776388654.jpg_7356661_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="DeKalb County Police Officer John Heart partnered with the Lawrenceville Police Department to propose to his girlfriend Alexis during a traffic stop on Tuesday. 