- A customized golf cart belonging to a disabled veteran in Crystal River has been recovered by deputies two weeks after it was stolen from his property.

Clyde Lowe, 70, is missing one leg and relied on his EZ-GO golf cart to do daily chores around his property.

"It's just the same as my legs really," said Lowe, who lives alone, and has no living family members.

But when the cart was stolen from his front porch, it made getting around more difficult since the rough terrain on his property could be too much for his motorized wheelchair.

"It bottoms out in the sand, and I can't go nowhere, and then if I don't have my [prosthetic] leg on, I'm stuck," he said.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office located the stolen cart after receiving a tip. However, the keys were not recovered, and investigators said Lowe didn't have a spare set.

The sheriff's office said two of their deputies purchased a new key and will be delivering it to Lowe on Wednesday.

"We can't thank our community enough for helping us locate this disabled veteran's cart and for our amazing deputies who really do embody the meaning of selfless service!" the agency said.